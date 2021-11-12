Barcelona WILL lure back Lionel Messi: Xavi is the key factor to re-sign PSG star, according to reports

PSG star Lionel Messi could be in line for a shock return to Barcelona - now that Xavi has been confirmed as manager.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain over the summer after a series of financial mismanagement issues that led to the Argentine being unavailable to register. PSG pounced, signing the Barca legend on a free transfer.

But the contract that Messi was handed is only for two seasons, with the option of a third. Barcelona are already targeting how to take back their former talisman - and Xavi could be key.

The ex-Barca midfielder's appointment as manager at the Camp Nou is a move that will no doubt please the Argentinian, who played with Xavi. According to reports, Barca are planning to be in a position in which they can tempt Messi back in 2023 when his contract ends.

From there, it is likely that Messi would spend the final days of his playing career back at Barca.

Barcelona are still in the midst of a financial crisis that has led to them having to sell off assets such as Antoine Griezmann - in a loan deal to Atletico Madrid with an obligation to buy - and renegotiating the contract of Gerard Pique, just to register their summer signings.

They could yet lose goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen with Newcastle United interested in his services and Frenkie De Jong, with Manchester City said to be keen. Francisco Trincao - on loan at Wolves - could be sacrificed, too, while Sergi Roberto is likely to be offered around as well.

The LaLiga outfit have also agreed a payment structure to improve the Camp Nou.

Messi was offered a new deal when his last one expired at the club in the summer. The two parties actually agreed terms but found that the contract that they had agreed was unable to be signed, due to LaLiga salary cap rules. Barcelona were found to have too high a wage bill to re-sign their player.

PSG are currently taking time for all their new stars to gel together.