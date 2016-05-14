Barcelona win La Liga title

Barcelona have won La Liga after their comfortable 3-0 win over Granada on Saturday.

The defending champions made light work of the home side at Los Carmenes thanks to a hat-trick from Luis Suarez, who claims the Pichichi prize for top scorer after finishing on 40 for the season.

Suarez struck twice in the first half against a Granada side who had little to play for, after they secured their survival with a 4-1 win over Sevilla last week.

Barca end the campaign with 91 points, just one ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid, who won 2-0 away to Deportivo La Coruna. Atletico Madrid's challenge ended last week when they were beaten 2-1 by Levante.

Barca's triumph is their sixth in the last eight seasons and their 24th overall, leaving them eight behind the record tally held by Madrid.

They now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey final with Sevilla at the Vicente Calderon next Sunday.