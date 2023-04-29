Barcelona's 15-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player in club's history
The teenage winger came on as a late substitute for Xavi's side in their 4-0 win over Real Betis in LaLiga at Camp Nou on Saturday
Barcelona's 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to appear for their first team in the club's history after coming off the bench for the LaLiga leaders in their 4-0 win at home to Real Betis at Camp Nou on Saturday.
Yamal has been training with Barcelona's first team for some time and was called up by Xavi for last weekend's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
The youngster, who is not 16 until July, did not make it off the bench in that tight match and was an unused substitute again as Xavi's side lost 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.
But with Barcelona 4-0 up at home to 10-man Betis, Xavi sent the winger on for Gavi in the 83rd minute, making him the youngest player in the club's history to feature in an official first-team match.
Yamal, who was born in 2007 in Matarò just outside Barcelona, impressed in his brief appearance as well with some bright touches in the Betis half.
Andreas Christensen gave Barcelona the lead after 14 minutes and Xavi's side found themselves a man up with 33 on the clock as Edgar Gonzalez was sent off.
Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha added further goals before half-time, before a late own-goal from Guido Rodriguez gave Barcelona a comprehensive victory.
Xavi's side lead LaLIga by 11 points with six rounds remaining.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
