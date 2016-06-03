Barcelona's Bartra set for Dortmund switch

Barcelona defender Marc Bartra will join Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga club met an €8million release clause in his contract.

The centre-back has enjoyed a career-long association with the Liga champions, having joined their youth ranks as a 12-year-old.

Bartra, 25, has 10 international caps for Spain and won a place in Vicente del Bosque's Euro 2016 squad despite making only four starts in La Liga this season, scoring twice.

Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel is expected to hand Bartra a more prominent role following the announcement last month that captain Mats Hummels would rejoin rivals Bayern Munich.

More information on the departure of Marc Bartra from June 3, 2016

"FC Barcelona announces that the German club Borussia Dortmund has made official its willingness to execute the contract clause for Marc Bartra, according to which the club is obliged to facilitate the transfer of the footballer worth €8million," a statement from Barcelona read.

"FC Barcelona wishes good luck to Marc Bartra in this new stage as a player and invite him to say goodbye to the fans at the beginning of next season."

Bartra is the second defender to leave the Camp Nou in as many days after right-back Dani Alves confirmed the end of a decorated spell in Catalonia on Thursday, with Serie A champions Juventus expected to be the Brazil international's next destination.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu tweeted: "Thank you, Marc Bartra, for dedicating half your life to Barca. Good luck with this new project."