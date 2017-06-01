Barcelona's Sergi Roberto ruled out of Spain double-header

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto has been ruled out of Spain's double-header against Colombia and Macedonia.

Spain were hopeful the groin injury suffered by the 25-year-old on the last day of LaLiga against Eibar on May 21 would have healed in time for the games next week.

Initial signs were good after Barca ruled Roberto out for 10 days, but his recovery has not progressed as quickly as hoped, meaning he will not add to his three caps during this international break.

Spain host Colombia in a friendly in Murcia on Wednesday before they travel to Macedonia for a World Cup qualifier on June 11.

There are four other Barca players still in Julen Lopetegui's squad: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.