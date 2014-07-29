Barkley pens new four-year Everton deal
Ross Barkley has signed a new four-year deal at Everton, keeping him at the club until 2018.
Barkley has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in English football and his impressive form last season led to speculation linking him with a move away from Goodison Park.
But the 20-year-old England international revealed that he had no hesitation in committing his future to the Merseyside club.
He said: "Signing a new contract is a dream. I've played for Everton most of my life. This is a big thing for me.
"It means everything to me. It's a dream playing for Everton. As soon as I got told about it I wanted to sign."
