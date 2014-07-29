Barkley pens new four-year Everton deal

Barkley has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in English football and his impressive form last season led to speculation linking him with a move away from Goodison Park.

But the 20-year-old England international revealed that he had no hesitation in committing his future to the Merseyside club.

He said: "Signing a new contract is a dream. I've played for Everton most of my life. This is a big thing for me.

"It means everything to me. It's a dream playing for Everton. As soon as I got told about it I wanted to sign."