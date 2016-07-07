Barrow agrees new Swansea contract

Swansea City winger Modou Barrow has agreed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old joined the Welsh side in August 2014 and, having had loan spells with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers, established himself in the first-team squad last season by making 22 Premier league appearances.

Fresh terms for Barrow mean he is now contracted to the club until June 2019, an additional year to the length of his previous deal.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract," Barrow told Swansea's official website.

"Now I have signed a longer contract, I really want to push on here. There is a real sense of excitement for the new season.

"On a personal level, I want to get the fans on their feet. That’s what I want to do when I'm on the ball. I'm happy to get their support when I'm playing and I want to get them on their feet a lot more."

Barrow's only league goal of last season – against AFC Bournemouth in March – made him the first Gambian player to score in the English top flight.

Swansea finished the campaign in 12th place under Francesco Guidolin.