Barry equals Giggs' Premier League appearance record
Gareth Barry is set for his 632nd Premier League appearance, which will draw him level with Ryan Giggs' record.
West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is set to equal the record for Premier League appearances held by Manchester United great Ryan Giggs.
The 36-year-old is in Tony Pulis' starting line-up for the meeting with West Ham at The Hawthorns on Saturday.
It will be Barry's 632nd match in England's top flight, taking him level with Giggs on the all-time standings.
The former Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton man will also set a record of his own as he becomes the first player to start 600 Premier League matches.
632 - Gareth Barry will today equal Ryan Giggs' record of 632 appearances in the competition. Longevity. September 16, 2017
