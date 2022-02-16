Barry Robson hails Connor Barron after impressive first Aberdeen start

Interim boss Barry Robson believes youngster Connor Barron displayed the attributes Aberdeen need in his cinch Premiership debut against St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Tuesday night.

Club coach Robson took charge of the Granite City outfit in the wake of head coach Stephen Glass’ sacking at the weekend following the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park and gave a first start to the 19-year-old midfielder, who came through the youth ranks at the Dons.

Barron, recalled from Kelty Hearts in January, put in an impressive performance and was arguably the most encouraging aspect of the 1-1 draw with the Premiership’s bottom side.

The teenager’s display was no surprise to Robson, who told Aberdeen’s official Twitter account: “He was outstanding. But I knew he would be, I have known the kid for a long time.

“I knew he would positive, I knew he would take the ball, be brave, all the things you need to be a good footballer and he has a heart the size of a lion.

“He is not the biggest but I have worked with him for a right few years and you can see the energy he brought to the team, the speed he brought to the team, that’s what I love.

“We are maybe lacking throughout the first team at the minute.

“Once we get more training sessions we might get that back into them but you’ve seen the difference he made.”

Robson was both frustrated by missed chances and encouraged by the making of them against the Perth side and is looking for the same spirit when they travel to Motherwell on league duty on Saturday.

The former Scotland, Celtic and Aberdeen midfielder said: “It has been really difficult not winning games and the confidence is low.

“But we came out and gave a performance like that which is really pleasing and we have to go and do the exact same again at Motherwell on Saturday.”