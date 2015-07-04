Bartomeu: Deal in place for Turan

Josep Maria Bartomeu said signing Arda Turan from Atletico Madrid is a priority for the La Liga and European champions, with the Barcelona presidential candidate claiming a deal is already in place.

Turan revealed last week that his agent was in contact with "three or four clubs", and Barca have emerged as favourites to sign the Turkey international.

And the 28-year-old moved a step closer to a Barca transfer, after Bartomeu - campaigning to be re-elected club president on July 18 - told Cadena SER: "Luis Enrique has asked for him. The priorities for the coach were Aleix Vidal and Arda.

"The board needs to sign a player like him – they have to. They must sign Arda and incorporate him as soon as possible so that he can start the pre-season."

There are reports Turan will be loaned to former club Galatasaray until January, when Barca's transfer ban will be lifted.

Bartomeu added: "Before stepping down, we left everything in an advanced state which is why we have the information we need.

"I am not in contact with the board but the statutes should always be respected as long as it is to the benefit of the club.

"I don't know whether Arda can wait 10 days. I hope to make it official in due course and the price we have set is less than 35 million euros."