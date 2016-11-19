Bartomeu senses treble chance for Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has backed Luis Enrique's side for a treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles in 2016-17.

The Spanish champions sit two points behind Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga after 11 rounds, though Zinedine Zidane's side face a tough assignment upon the league's resumption this weekend, travelling to the Vicente Calderon to tackle city rivals Atletico.

Barca have already lost twice in LaLiga this season, and defeat at Manchester City last time out in the Champions League prevented them from confirming their passage into the last 16.

However, Bartomeu senses that the side are in similar form to go all the way in every competition, as they did in Luis Enrique's first season in charge.

"This year the treble's looking good. I see it in the atmosphere in the dressing room," Bartomeu said.

"I know the players will give everything for it to be a great year.

Referencing last season's trophy haul, Bartomeu added: "Here we're missing just one trophy… the Champions League.

"Barca have a calling in Europe and we miss it."