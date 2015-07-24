Bartra - I'm not leaving Barcelona

Barcelona defender Marc Bartra has rubbished suggestions he is contemplating a move to Napoli - reiterating his focus on becoming a Camp Nou regular.

The Barca youth product has not been a consistent starter for the senior side since making his debut in 2010 but made 25 appearances under Luis Enrique last term.

Despite helping Barca to La Liga, Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League titles, Bartra has been heavily linked with Serie A side Napoli in recent weeks.

However, the 24-year-old insists his future lies at Camp Nou, telling reporters: "I'm not listening to offers.

"My head is focused 100 per cent on Barcelona.

"Every year people say the same things, but staying at Barca was the only thing on my mind.

"I have it all here. Feeling important in a team like this one is special.

"My challenge is to beat the stats from last season, keep improving and play as many games as possible in the starting XI."