Bartra released from hospital

Marc Bartra has been released from hospital following the injuries he sustained in the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus last Tuesday.

Bartra underwent surgery on a fractured wrist sustained in an incident that saw three explosions go off near the vehicle as it made its way from the team hotel to Signal Iduna Park for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco.

Following a visit from his family, Bartra said the events provided "the longest 15 minutes of my life" in an emotional Instagram post.

The centre-back is expected to spend the next four weeks on the sidelines, but he will be able to continue his recovery at home after being discharged from hospital on Saturday.