Barzagli back in Juve squad against Chievo

Italy defender Barzagli has not played since his country's final World Cup game against Uruguay last June due to a troublesome heel problem.

The 33-year-old underwent surgery on the injury in July, before suffering a setback in his recovery when a stress fracture was discovered three months later.

However, Barzagli could be in line to make his first Juve appearance since last May when Chievo visit Turin this weekend.

Speaking at his pre-match media briefing on Saturday, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri said: "Andrea Barzagli will be in my squad.

"He's still a while away from peak condition, but is coming on well."

Allegri also confirmed that playmaker Andrea Pirlo has returned to training after suffering a bout of flu.

The 35-year-old is to be monitored on Saturday before Allegri decides whether to select him against Chievo.