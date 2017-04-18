Bastia to redevelop East Stand after Lyon crowd trouble
Bastia are to redevelop the East Stand at the Stade Armand Cesari after their clash with Lyon was abandoned following crowd disturbances.
Sunday's Ligue 1 match in Corsica was brought to a halt at half-time with the score level at 0-0, the game having already been delayed by 55 minutes after shocking scenes saw some Bastia supporters enter the pitch and confront Lyon players during the warm-up.
The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has said it will conduct a full investigation, and Bastia have now opted to take significant action.
A statement on the Bastia website read: "Following the incidents that marred the meeting of the 33th round of Ligue 1 with Olympique Lyonnais, Sporting Club de Bastia has decided to take strong measures to prevent this type of outbreak being repeated in the future:
- Closure of the East Jojo-Petrignani Stand as a precaution;
- All persons involved in the incidents will be banned from the stadium for the maximum duration as defined by the regulations;
- Redevelopment of the East Jojo-Petrignani Stand to maximise security at the Stade Armand Cesari."
The statement continued: "The Sporting Club of Bastia and the vast majority of its supporters refuse to be held hostage by a minority of people and will fight in order to preserve the values of the club and its place among the elite."
