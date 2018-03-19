Bastian Schweinsteiger & Ana Ivanovic announce birth of son

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic have announced the birth of their son.

World Cup winner Schweinsteiger and former world number one and French Open champion Ivanovic married in July 2016, with the Serbian confirming her pregnancy in November.

And the couple shared news of their son's arrival on Monday in posts on Twitter.

"Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy," wrote Schweinsteiger, who now plays for Chicago Fire.

Ivanovic, who retired in 2016, posted: "Welcome to the world our little boy. Words cannot describe the joy and the happiness we feel in our hearts!"

Welcome to the world our little boy! We are so happy. March 19, 2018