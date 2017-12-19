Batshuayi set to get the nod for Chelsea's quarter-final
Although Alvaro Morata is available for selection, Antonio Conte plans to use Michy Batshuayi when Chelsea take on Bournemouth.
Michy Batshuayi is set to start Chelsea's EFL Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth on Wednesday, despite Antonio Conte having no concern about Alvaro Morata's fitness.
Morata sat out last week's 3-1 Premier League victory over Huddersfield Town due to fatigue and a back issue, with Eden Hazard leading the attack as a false nine in his stead.
Batshuayi again watched on from the bench, along with the former Real Madrid striker, as Chelsea defeated Southampton 1-0 on Saturday, but the Belgium international will be granted an opportunity against the Cherries.
"[Morata] is OK. He had this problem in his back before the game against West Ham and then he struggled a lot," said Conte at a pre-match news conference.
"But now he's working very well, he's finding his best form. Tomorrow I want to give an opportunity and a chance to play to Batshuayi."
Next up: It's Bournemouth in the quarter-final... December 17, 2017
The Italian hinted that academy products Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Ethan Ampadu could also be involved at Stamford Bridge, though Charly Musonda will miss out due to a groin complaint.
"I think these players are the future for Chelsea. Sterling is a really good player, Odoi won the [Under-20] World Cup and Ampadu played the last game [in this competition] against Everton. Maybe he could start also," said Conte.
"I must consider the young players if they deserve to have this chance. Sterling, a lot of times, is working with us this season. Ampadu is with the first team every day and Odoi is another player that deserves to have a chance to show that he can play for this team for 10 years, for 15 years."
On whether a fringe player who impresses versus Bournemouth could force their way into Conte's first XI, he said: "I hope to have this type of problem.
"Before taking a decision on if a player plays for the starting XI or not, the last part of the body I look at is the head. They don't play because they're a 'big player' or a 'name'. This is not my idea of football.
"If they deserve to play, they play. [Andreas] Christensen is playing at 21. I put Christensen in because he deserves to be in, and this guy has fantastic prospects for the present and the future."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.