Bayer Leverkusen mock low-scoring Super Bowl LIII

Bayer Leverkusen poked fun at the low-scoring Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots led the Rams 3-0 at half-time in Atlanta in the second-lowest scoring first half in Super Bowl history.

Leverkusen took the chance to mock the NFL, with association football often criticised for lacking goals.

"SoCcER iS a LoW-sCoRiNg sPoRt," the Bundesliga club wrote on Twitter, inspired by the SpongeBob meme.

SoCcER iS a LoW-sCoRiNg sPoRt— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 4, 2019

The Rams answered the Patriots' field goal with one of their own as the teams finished the third quarter level at 3-3.