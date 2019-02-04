Trending

Bayer Leverkusen mock low-scoring Super Bowl LIII

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen mocked the low-scoring Super Bowl LIII on Twitter.

Bayer Leverkusen poked fun at the low-scoring Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots led the Rams 3-0 at half-time in Atlanta in the second-lowest scoring first half in Super Bowl history.

Leverkusen took the chance to mock the NFL, with association football often criticised for lacking goals.

"SoCcER iS a LoW-sCoRiNg sPoRt," the Bundesliga club wrote on Twitter, inspired by the SpongeBob meme.

The Rams answered the Patriots' field goal with one of their own as the teams finished the third quarter level at 3-3.