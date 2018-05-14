Bayern defender Hummels given all clear after foot injury
Bayern Munich have been boosted with the news that Mats Hummels did not sustain a serious foot injury during Saturday's defeat to Stuttgart.
Mats Hummels is optimistic of being available for Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal final clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday after sustaining a foot injury.
Centre-back Hummels came away from a challenge on Anastasios Donis in the 86th minute of Bayern's 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart on the final day of the Bundesliga season with a knock.
The Germany international confirmed no lasting damage was done and he is confident of being ready to participate when the Bavarian giants look to wrap up a domestic double against future coach Niko Kovac in Berlin.
"Good news: the foot is not seriously injured and I am/we are looking forward to play much better at the cup final next week," Hummels posted on Twitter.
Bad news: still played yesterdayGood news: the foot is not seriously injured and i am/we are looking forward to play much better at the cup final next weekMay 13, 2018
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.