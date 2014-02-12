Bayern, Dortmund handed home semi-final ties
Bayern Munich's chances of retaining their DFB-Pokal title were boosted when they drew second-tier Kaiserslautern in the semi-finals.
The Bavarian giants won the 2012-13 edition with a 3-2 triumph over Stuttgart and sealed their place in the last four of this year's competition with a 5-0 thrashing of Hamburg on Wednesday.
They will host Kaiserslautern in their semi-final after the 2. Bundesliga outfit stunned Bayer Leverkusen in extra time of their quarter-final clash.
Borussia Dortmund's reward for a 1-0 quarter-final win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday is a home semi-final of their own.
They will host Wolfsburg, who won 3-2 at Hoffenheim on Wednesday.
Dortmund last won the competition in 2012, when they beat Bayern Munich 5-2.
And a similar final could be on the cards with both giants handed home ties.
The semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal will be played on April 15 or 16.
