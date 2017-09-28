Bayern to hold crisis meeting with Ancelotti at risk of sack – report

Under-fire Carlo Ancelotti could be sacked as Bayern Munich boss as early as Thursday, according to a report in Germany.

Sport Bild claim the Bayern board are to hold a crisis meeting after returning from Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

It is reported Ancelotti will be summoned to explain his selection and tactics to president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in the wake of the damaging defeat to the Ligue 1 side.

Eyebrows were raised when Bayern started with Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels on the bench and Jerome Boateng not even in the squad, despite no indication of any injury problems.

The Bundesliga champions were dispatched by a ruthless PSG counter-attack, with Dani Alves, Edinson Cavani and Neymar on the scoresheet.

It was Bayern's second defeat of the season, following a 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim, and came in a week in which they surrendered a 2-0 lead over Wolfsburg to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking afterwards, Robben refused to say if the team still backed their coach, claiming any comments he made would be "one word too many".

"I will not answer that," he said. "It was a painful defeat, we can talk about this. When it is a game as big as this, you never want to lose."

Rummenigge hinted at possible repercussions for the result, saying: "It's a loss we have to talk about, we have to analyse.

"I think what we saw was not Bayern Munich. I think we all agree on that. Then there is nothing to misunderstand or to interpret wrong."