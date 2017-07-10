Bayern Munich in Douglas Costa talks with Juventus

Bayern Munich have confirmed they are in talks with Juventus over the sale of Douglas Costa.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealed discussions between the champions of Germany and Italy are under way, although there is yet to be a final breakthrough.

But he confirmed Costa has made it clear he wants to leave Bayern, who are willing to sell if their asking price is met.

The Brazil winger, 26, has been at Bayern for two years after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in a €30million move, but is now close to leaving.

"We are in talks with Juventus, but there is no signed deal yet," Rummenigge said at the presentation of close-season signing Corentin Tolisso.

"The player told us that he would like to leave the club. I won't lie, there is an amount, and when this amount will be paid, we are ready to finalise the deal. The talks are positive and serious."

Rummenigge also suggested Bayern were open to loaning out Renato Sanches after the Portugal international only started six Bundesliga matches last season following his big-money move from Benfica, as well as recent signing Serge Gnabry, who has been linked with Hoffenheim.

"His first year was not easy and not satisfactory for either party," said Rummenigge of Sanches.

"It is incredibly important that he plays on a regular basis. We'll think about whether it would be better to loan him."

On Gnabry, he added: "The player and his agents communicated that they would prefer a loan for one year.

"We are staying calm and we will see what happens in the transfer market."