Bayern Munich lining up Arsenal target to replace Arjen Robben

Arsenal will have to act fast if they're to have any hope of signing Nicolas Pepe, as beIN Sports in France report that Bayern Munich have already tabled an offer.

Pepe looks set to leave Lille in the summer after an incredible season in Ligue 1, with Bayern seeing him as an ideal replacement for the departing Arjen Robben.

The Gunners were heavily linked with the 23-year-old in January, but it's the German champions who have set out their stall, reportedly offering in the region of £70m for him.

Manchester United and Barcelona were also rumoured to be interested but Bayern are hoping to sort the deal sooner rather than later.

Pepe has started every league game for Lille this season, scoring 17 and setting up 10.

