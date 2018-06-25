Bayern Munich's Friedl to see out loan deal at Werder Bremen

Marco Friedl has revealed he has no intention of cutting short his loan spell at Werder Bremen and returning to parent club Bayern Munich.

The 20-year-old joined the club in January on a loan deal until the end of the 2018-19 campaign and featured in nine Bundesliga matches.

There had been suggestions that Bayern could recall the Austria Under-21 international from his loan stint early, but he insists he is committed to seeing out his arrangement with Florian Kohfeldt's side.

"I spoke openly with Bayern about what's best for all sides," the defender told Bild.

"I made it clear that I want to fulfil my loan contract with Werder. I'll almost certainly stay until 2019."

Friedl made his competitive debut in Bayern's 2-1 Champions League win over Anderlecht in November and appeared for the first time in the Bundesliga against Borussia Monchengladbach later the same month.