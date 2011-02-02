Bayern to play Holland over Robben injury

The German champions and Dutch football federation settled their dispute by agreeing to stage the game at Bayern's Allianz Arena on May 22, 2012 after the Bundesliga club lost their top player for about half of the current campaign.

"We are happy to finally end this issue," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "It is good for the football family to have reached a fair and satisfactory solution."

Robben, who helped Bayern win the domestic double and reach the Champions League final last season, was diagnosed in a pre-season medical with a torn thigh muscle. Bayern said he had suffered the injury shortly before the World Cup last year.

The 27-year-old missed the Netherlands' first two group matches at the tournament in South Africa but then played in the remaining five games and helped the Dutch reach the final where they lost 1-0 to Spain after extra-time.

Robben did not return until late last month and has scored two goals in his two games back.

"We accepted there was no agreement in the basic discussions so it was best to end our disagreement and search for a solution acceptable to both sides," said KNVB CEO Bert van Oostveen.