Bayern warned off Xhaka move

Sporting director Max Eberl says Borussia Monchengladbach have no interest in selling Granit Xhaka to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Switzerland midfielder has been linked with a move to the Allianz Arena following Bayern's sale of Bastian Schweinsteiger to Manchester United.

Xhaka - who signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract in February - has been a regular at Borussia-Park since moving from Basel in 2012 and helped the club to a third-placed finish last term.

And Eberl has warned Bayern off the 22-year-old, telling Bild: "Bayern will not get Xhaka.

"Under no circumstances will Granit move to Bayern this summer.

"The only ones who will perhaps leave us are Peniel Mlapa and Amin Younes. Granit will stay with us - no matter what."

Xhaka scored twice in 30 league appearances last term as Monchengladbach ensured UEFA Champions League qualification.