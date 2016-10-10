Bayern will dominate Bundesliga for years to come - Van Bommel

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel has backed the reigning champions to keep dominating the Bundesliga in the years to come.

Bayern have been unstoppable in the German top flight over the past four seasons and are on track to make it five titles in a row this campaign, holding a three-point lead over second-placed Hertha Berlin after six games.

"I am pretty sure Bayern will dominate the Bundesliga for years to come," Van Bommel told the official Bundesliga website.

"To break the domination, Dortmund, for example, would have to have everything go right for them. It is not very realistic to expect Thomas Tuchel's team not to have any injuries when they are playing every three days, for example, or for such a young team not to go through any rough patches.

"Right now, I think the gap is still too big and that Bayern's squad is too well stocked and experienced for their road to the title to be in danger. Bayern will be champions, I am sure of that.

"Then I see Dortmund in second and RB Leipzig in third. Leipzig will have to keep it up to keep their place towards the top of the table, but they certainly have the potential. They seem stable and play with a lot of belief."