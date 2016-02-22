Bayern would only sell Muller if we needed the money - Sammer

Matthias Sammer has made it clear Bayern Munich would only be open to cashing in on Thomas Muller if they were in financial trouble.

The Germany international recently revealed that he received offers from a number of other clubs before signing a contract renewal until June 2021 back in December, with Manchester United believed to be among his admirers.

Muller added that he is keen to stay at Bayern until the end of his career, though, and Sammer is determined to hold on to the 26-year-old so long as the Allianz Arena side's financial situation permits it.

"Muller came through the ranks of our youth academy and is one of the leaders of our team. He is priceless," Sammer was quoted as saying by AZ.

"You cannot put a price on someone who is such an important part of the puzzle. You cannot replace a player like Muller.

"You simply do not sell him, unless we desperately needed the money."

The Germany international has netted 17 goals in 22 Bundesliga appearances in 2015-16.