Bayern's Muller 'not about to jump ship'

After Bayern's UEFA Champions League defence came to a swift end at the hands of Real Madrid in the semi-finals, speculation of discontent among the playing group at the Allianz Arena has circulated.

But Germany international Muller stressed he was not among the unhappy under coach Pep Guardiola, and ruled out an off-season move to Manchester.

"I didn't make these rumours up myself, so I don't particularly want to comment on them too much, but I'm definitely not about to jump ship at Bayern," Muller told Austrian newspaper Krone.

"That said, I can't make any guarantees for all time."

With Louis van Gaal set to assume the managerial reins at United, pundits were quick to link a Muller move to Old Trafford given the player's connections with the Dutch boss.

Van Gaal tutored Muller at Bayern, nurturing him into a first-team starter.

Former Bayern player and coach Franz Beckenbauer slammed club chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge for calling on Muller to publicise his feelings on his situation.

Muller started in 24 Bundesliga games this season, and was subbed off in 10 of those, while he made eight starts in the UEFA Champions League, and was taken out of the game on half of those occasions despite five goals in Europe.