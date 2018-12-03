Bayern's Ribery and Kimmich cleared of injuries

Franck Ribery and Joshua Kimmich have been given the all-clear by Bayern Munich following medical tests.

Ribery was substituted during Saturday's Bundesliga win against Werder Bremen with a thigh injury, while Kimmich made it to full-time despite a knee problem.

Bayern confirmed tests were conducted on the duo, with no serious injuries found for either player.

"Following a thorough medical examination on Sunday the all-clear was given, although the Germany international had to miss his fan-club visit," Bayern said of Kimmich.

"Both players will resume full training during the week."

Bayern are fourth in the Bundesliga, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Niko Kovac's side are next in action on Saturday at home to Nurnberg.