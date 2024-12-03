Beautiful Arsenal kit for next season has leaked ALREADY

Arsenal regularly release the nicest kits in the Premier League – but even by their standards, this is a beauty.

We're only a handful of games into the season, really, with Black Friday deals on football shirts having just passed. Yet Adidas's new effort for the Gunners next season has already been unboxed over on TikTok.

Guys… it's stunning.

The Arsenal third shirt for 2025/26 takes its inspo from the 2007/08 away top

A case of love the kit, not the player, Gooners? (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Adidas and Nike never used to copy each other's designs but in recent seasons, the German brand have become more relaxed about borrowing from its American rivals.

It's been reported that Arsenal are set to wear a Nike-inspired two-tone blue away kit next term – and Adidas have apparently done the same with the third top.

Arsenal's rumoured third kit for next season (Image credit: @SoccerKit3 on TikTok)

TikTok user @SoccerKit3 has posted an unboxing of a shirt that appears to be the Arsenal third shirt for next season.

The top matches FootyHeadlines' information about what the shirt will look like – though it's unconfirmed at this stage whether the shirt in question is a prototype, a leak, or simply a fan-made effort of what it could look like.

The original 2007/08 away shirt was the first time since the Premier League's formation that the Gunners had worn white – a potentially controversial decision by Nike, given that Arsenal's biggest rivals play in white (cough, Tottenham).

The shirt was billed as being a tribute to legendary former manager Herbert Chapman, with indistinguishable writing in horizontal bands across the top.

While this follow-up does copy the colour palette, however, there's no sign of a pretty pattern on it.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this shirt could well be the real deal – but we wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't. This new, apparent leak could well be a prototype from Adidas and not the final design. Sorry folks…