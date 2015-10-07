Beckham: Don't write off Rooney

David Beckham is confident Wayne Rooney will overcome his recent struggles and feels the Manchester United and England captain still has plenty to offer.

Rooney has netted just once in seven Premier League outings so far this campaign and has received his fair share of criticism in recent weeks.

But Beckham is adamant that his former England team-mate remains a key figure for United, and believes he could be employed in a deeper role in the future.

"I don't think you can ever write off a player that's scored the number of goals he has for England and Manchester United," ex-United and Real Madrid star Beckham said.

"Being the player he is and has been over the years, you can never write off someone like that. Players like that can always make you eat your words.

"When you get older, you have to adapt your play. [Ryan] Giggs was a prime example. He got to a certain age and then he dropped into midfield and played that central role. I think Wayne will do the same.

"He's an out-and-out goalscorer, but I think at the end of the day with Wayne, he's proved he can step into the midfield and play. If you're comfortable on the ball, as players such as Wayne and Giggsy are you can do that."