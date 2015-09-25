Beckham: Martial is living up to his price-tag

Manchester United icon David Beckham has lauded the start made by new signing Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

The former England captain has been impressed by what he has seen from the teenager, who signed from Monaco on deadline day for a huge initial fee of £36 million.

Beckham, though, is of the view he has lived up to that price-tag in his early performances having scored four goals in as many games in all competitions.

"It is a great start for him," the 40-year-old said to Sky Sports.

"He is 19 years old and the price-tag that he came into Manchester United with, he is living up to it at the moment.

"I hope he continues [his form] as I am a Manchester United fan so I want to see him score more goals and become more successful.

"These are the type of players Manchester United are all about as one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Beckham won the Premier League six times during his playing career at United and he is optimistic Louis van Gaal's side can challenge for the title this season.

"I hope they do," he added. "They are in a good position at the moment, but we will see.

"The Premier League is a tough league and a long one, so there is still a long way to go."



United are second in the table, two points behind leaders Manchester City ahead of their home game against Sunderland on Saturday.