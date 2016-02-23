Beckham wants Mourinho back in Premier League

David Beckham hopes Jose Mourinho will soon take charge of a Premier League club again.

Mourinho has been out of work since getting the sack at Chelsea in December, but has been heavily linked with Beckham's former club Manchester United, who continue to struggle under Louis van Gaal.

And ex-England captain Beckham would be thrilled to see the Portuguese return to English football sooner rather than later.

"I hope Mourinho comes back to the Premier League very soon," Beckham told talkSPORT.

"We need characters like that in the game."

Inter official Bedy Moratti further fuelled speculation that Mourinho is on his way to Old Trafford last week by saying the Portuguese coach is "going to Manchester" after enjoying lunch with the ex-Nerazzuri boss.

"He is happy now. He is going to Manchester, so he is doing great," she told reporters after the meeting.