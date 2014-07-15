Belgium announce Australia friendly

The match, yet to be officially confirmed by Football Federation Australia, is to be played on September 4 at a venue and time to be announced.

Belgium, 11th in the FIFA rankings, will represent tough opponents for the Socceroos in the first ever meeting between the nations.

Marc Wilmots' team lost to beaten finalists Argentina in the last eight at the FIFA World Cup, and boast a host of stars in their ranks, including Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and the Chelsea trio of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Romelu Lukaku.

At least one of Ange Postecoglou's Australia players will not have far to travel - first-choice goalkeeper Mat Ryan plays in Belgium's Pro League with Club Brugge.

Postecoglou's team will reportedly also face Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in September and October as they prepare to host the 2015 Asian Cup in January.