Belmadi leaves Qatar role

Djamel Belmadi has left his role as coach of Qatar six weeks before their World Cup qualifying campaign begins against the Maldives.

Qatar are looking to boost their reputation ahead of hosting the 2022 World Cup by qualifying for the next edition of the tournament in Russia, and have been drawn in Group C of Asian qualifying.

Having been appointed in March 2014, Belmadi had an impressive record in charge of the national team with only one defeat in 15 matches.

However, they failed to collect a single point at the Asian Cup in January and, although Qatar have since beaten Algeria and Slovenia in friendlies, Belmadi has been relieved of his duties.

In a statement the Qatar Football Association confirmed the decision had been reached amicably, and revealed a failure to agree a new contract had been behind Belmadi's departure.

Qatar will look to appoint a new coach in time for friendly matches with Northern Ireland and Scotland, before they travel to the Maldives on June 11.