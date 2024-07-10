Beloved Premier League Fantasy Football game announces it will not run in new season

Sky Sports have decided to call it a day on their own take on the fantasy football genre

Sky Sports has announced that it will not run its own brand of Fantasy Football this season, leaving thousands of devotees to look for an alternative.

The league, in which users pick a side of Premier League players from a specified budget, has been running since 2009, with the broadcaster claiming that ‘well over a million’ people have played the game since its inception.

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.