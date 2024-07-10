'Mykhailo Mudryk has NO value anymore and is unsellable - I wouldn’t even buy him for £1m if I was another club', says former Chelsea star

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has yet to live up to expectation in the Premier League

Mykhailo Mudryk has yet to hit top form in a Chelsea shirt. The Ukraine winger arrived with plenty of fanfare following his £62 million move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January last year.

But he has struggled to find any consistent form and is yet to establish himself in Chelsea’s starting XI. At 23, there could well be plenty more to come from Mudryk, who has shown glimpses of his potential at Stamford Bridge.

But former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has made his feelings clear on Mudryk, suggesting the club made a costly mistake in the transfer market.

“Mudryk has no value anymore - he’s a lost cause and Chelsea won’t make any money on him,” Leboeuf told BoyleSports, who offer the latest Euro 2024 betting . “Mudryk is so raw and he’s not getting better under many managers - there’s no improvement.

“Who would want to buy Mudryk? I wouldn’t even buy him for £10m at the moment. In fact, I wouldn’t even buy him for £1m. Why would you want to spend money on a player who is not in any way productive.

“He’s been here 18 months and I know it’s been difficult for him given his circumstances at home in Ukraine, but judging from what I’ve seen, I really worry that Chelsea have signed a dud in Mudryk and they must replace him.

“I was bought for £2m in 1996 and I thought that was a lot! Mudryk was bought for £70m or something - it’s insane!”

