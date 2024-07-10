Arsenal in talks with Newcastle United hero as leftfield signing: report

Arsenal are in the market for a Newcastle United cult hero to bolster their midfield.

Manager Mikel Arteta is said to be eyeing a midfield addition this summer, with current Newcastle man Bruno Guimaraes touted as the top option for both Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Brazilian's £100m Magpies release clause has just expired, theoretically making him a more affordable option than he previously would have been – but it's another Newcastle favourite who may sign instead.

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a move for Real Sociedad and Spain star Mikel Merino. The midfielder made headlines last week by coming off the bench to head home his country's extra-time winner against Germany in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Osasuna, Merino previously played in the Premier League for Newcastle. After failing to establish himself at St. James' Park, however, he left for Real Sociedad in 2018.

Now, according to The Athletic, the Gunners are interested in bringing him back to England, with Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness claiming that Mikel Arteta has spoken to his Basque compatriot to convince him to join. Transfermarkt currently values the 28-year-old at just over £40m.

Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring Spain's Euro 2024 quarter-final winner against Germany (Image credit: Alamy)

Regardless, Merino ought to still be considerably cheaper. That could well sway the Gunners' decision in the end, especially with other key areas like centre-forward needing to be strengthened for the 2024/25 campaign.

Merino made 45 appearances in all competitions for Real Sociedad last season (Image credit: Alamy)

Since arriving at Real Sociedad six years ago, Merino has made 242 appearances, establishing himself as one of the Basque outfit's key men. He's scored 27 goals during that time, helping La Real qualify for the 2023/24 Champions League – in which they topped their group to reach the last 16.

A 2015 European U19 champion with Spain, Merino made his senior debut for La Roja in 2020. His match-winning appearance against Germany last week was his 26th cap.

Having only turned 28 last month, Merino ought to be right in his prime. FourFourTwo reckons this could be a very savvy bit of transfer business from Arsenal as they look to challenge for the Premier League title once more next season.

