Manchester City to sell major star - dropping price by £40 MILLION: report

Manchester City have put a big player up for sale, reducing his asking price from £65m to just £25m, in a desperate bid to get rid

Manchester City are prepared to let a huge star leave for less than half of what they originally wanted.

The Citizens are yet to move in the transfer market this summer, with ESPN claiming that manager Pep Guardiola would rather keep hold of the squad he has, only bringing in replacements for outgoing stars rather than making marquee buys.

