Ben Davies confident Antonio Conte can turn things around at Tottenham

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has no doubts new manager Antonio Conte will find the solution to their current problems.

The goalless draw at Everton, marking former Chelsea boss Conte’s return to the Premier League, extended Spurs’ run without a shot at goal in the league to three hours and 47 minutes.

It is no surprise that has resulted in just one point from the last three domestic fixtures, although a first clean sheet since August gave Conte some encouragement at the other end of the pitch.

Ben Davies believes Antonio Conte can turn Tottenham around (PA)

“We’ve got a lot to work on and a lot to improve on. Antonio is a world-class manager who is going to bring his ideas in and will work us hard to make sure we do it right,” Davies told Spurs TV.

“As players, we’re desperate to get going. We haven’t been at our best and he has an idea of how we can get there.

“I’m sure after the international break we’ll be really working hard and trying to be the best we can be. There is no doubt in my mind he can get us there.”

Conte has picked the same side in his first two matches as he tried to hit the ground running and get an early idea of what he is working with.

🎙 "It's definitely something to build on."— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021 See more

He believes consistency both in selection and performance will be the basis for their improvement.

“For sure I have to know very well the whole squad and I said to my players that we have to know each other better,” said the Italian.

“For me they have to give me the possibility to know them very well and then every single player has to try to make it difficult because I like to win and I pick the players that I think can give us the possibility to win.

“I think when you want to become big, when you want to try to be competitive, you must have a stable team, not ups and downs, ups and downs.

Antonio Conte reflects on a point against Everton. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/JquHSTrDnx— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 7, 2021 See more

“We didn’t concede a goal and I think that is a good start to improve. On Thursday (in the Europa League against Vitesse Arnhem) we scored three goals and we had chances to improve our score but then we conceded two goals.

“I think we must learn to be stable, and there is only one way to be stable, to make offensively together and defensively together and all the players have to go into this idea.

“If I have to see a negative aspect in this game, I think we made many mistakes in the final pass because we had chances.

“If we made the final pass in the right way, we could have chances to score. Instead the last pass we made many mistakes.”