Ben Yedder grateful as Sevilla transfer sealed

Wissam Ben Yedder has thanked Toulouse coach Pascal Dupraz on Twitter after completing his transfer to Sevilla.

Ben Yedder signed a five-year deal at the LaLiga club after passing a medical on Monday, replacing Kevin Gameiro, who has moved to Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old hit 71 goals in 174 appearances for Toulouse, with coach Dupraz paying tribute to the forward on social media.

"Good luck Wissam Ben Yedder for this new challenge at Sevilla and thank you for these past four months of magic," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the team's late charge to safety in Ligue 1.

Ben Yedder replied: "Thank you coach for everything, it is also thanks to you that the magic has [been possible]. See you soon I hope."