Bendtner in training at FC Copenhagen

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner is training with his hometown club FC Copenhagen.

Bendtner was released by Wolfsburg last month, despite his deal with the Bundesliga club being scheduled to run until June 2017.

The 28-year-old had not worked with Dieter Hecking's first-team squad since the end of March and chief executive Klaus Allofs described the former Arsenal player's attitude as "a menace to the team".

Bendtner worked with Copenhagen's physical trainer Anders Storskov on Wednesday, while Stale Solbakken prepared his squad for Thursday's DBU Pokalen final against AGF.

Solbakken is keen to stop Bendtner's work at the club becoming a focus of attention and told Ekstra Bladet: "There will be no talking to journalists. We do not want some big circus."