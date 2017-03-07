Benfica prepared for Dortmund onslaught - Rui Vitoria

Rui Vitoria says Benfica are prepared for a Borussia Dortmund onslaught when they travel to Signal Iduna Park with a 1-0 aggregate lead in their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

A solitary Kostas Mitroglou goal just after the break at the Estadio da Luz gave Benfica a slender home advantage, but that did not tell the whole story.

The usually reliable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured something of a nightmare outing in Lisbon, missing a penalty and spurning three other presentable chances.

As a result, sections of the Portuguese media suggested Benfica were lucky to escape with the victory, giving them the upper hand in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Rui Vitoria on : "Games don't repeat themselves. Whoever we face, we always want to win." March 7, 2017

Vitoria scoffed at such comments, but he is fully aware that Dortmund are going to make it an uncomfortable outing in Germany.

"The truth is we won 1-0," the Portuguese coach told reporters in his pre-match media conference.

"We did things which we can do better, but we did not play against just any team. There are aspects of our game which, when improved, can cause more danger.

"We know our goal will have an impact. We know that Dortmund will play in their home and look for what they want; the win.

"But we are prepared for this and for different approaches during this challenge. Our concentration levels need to be very high.

"We are ready to face and win the tie."