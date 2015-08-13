Benfica sign Jimenez from Atletico

Raul Jimenez has brought a difficult spell at Atletico Madrid to an end by agreeing terms on a five-year deal at Portuguese champions Benfica.

The Mexico international moved to the Vicente Calderon from America ahead of last season, but struggled to make an impact in La Liga.

Jimenez made just four league starts under Diego Simeone, with a further 17 substitute appearances, netting a solitary goal.

On Thursday, it was announced that Benfica had secured the services of the 24-year-old forward.

"I did not play the minutes I expected [at Atletico], but I believe in my worth and I want to show that I can help the team," Jimenez said.

"I have the desire to play more to give the best of me. I know that it will not be easy. I'm in a great club and surrounded by high quality team-mates.

"I have a year of European football, and that has helped me to adapt. Now, with the help of everyone in this great club, I will work to make things better.

"I am delighted to be part of a club as important as this one. I really want to help so that Benfica continues with its success and I'm very hopeful of playing well.

"I want to train to win the confidence of the coach and my team-mates so I can get good performances on the pitch. I will do everything to help the team."