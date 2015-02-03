Benitez does not believe Inter Milan are in crisis

Inter have lost their last two Serie A games, with Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo leading to angry exchanges between players and fans after the full-time whistle.

However, Benitez - who endured a short-lived six-month spell in charge of Inter five years ago - holds no grudges and maintains Inter remain a big club despite their 13th-place ranking in the league.

"We are the champions of the Coppa and, as I said, we want to honour the title and continue on our way," Benitez told Tuesday's news conference.

"First of all, I do not think Inter is in crisis. Inter is a prestigious club and has many great people. They are not having an easy time in the league but this can happen.

"In football, luck often counts and can mean an unfavourable period. I have only good memories, I won two titles and I left many friends.

"In Naples, I immediately knew what was required of me. I was happy from day one and now we are here trying to go yet further, for me, the future can be even more positive."

In stark contrast to Inter, Napoli have lost just once since the turn of the year - to league leaders Juventus - and will be favourites to ensure a final-four meeting with Lazio.

"We know the value of our opponent," he added.

"We are aware that it will take a great performance to try to qualify."