Benitez poised for talks over Napoli future

Rafael Benitez is set for showdown talks with president Aurelio De Laurentiis over his Napoli future – but the Spaniard has played down the significance of the side's UEFA Europa League semi-final exit.

A 1-0 defeat at Dnipro on Thursday sealed a 2-1 aggregate loss in a last-four tie that Napoli were overwhelming favourites to win.

Former Liverpool boss Benitez, who won the Coppa Italia last season during his first campaign in charge, has been linked with a possible Premier League return, although he was coy when quizzed on his future after crashing out of Europe.

"No, this result doesn't change anything," said the Napoli head coach. I must talk with the president, as I said.

"I think I will do it this week or next, we'll see."

Napoli are fourth in Serie A, three points adrift of third-placed Lazio with three games remaining in the fight for a UEFA Champions League spot.