Benitez ready to share ideas with Ronaldo

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez is ready to share his ideas with Cristiano Ronaldo as he plots the club's quest for silverware this season.

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked by Real following a trophyless campaign last term, with former Valencia, Liverpool and Napoli boss Benitez replacing the Italian.

And, after Ronaldo joined up with the rest of the Real squad in Melbourne for fixtures against Roma and Manchester City, Benitez is looking forward to a good relationship with the Portugal star.

"He's a fundamental player for us," Benitez told the club's official website. "It's great that he's here with all the group.

"By meeting him and starting to exchange our thoughts with each other, we will be able to progress in terms of the dynamic of the group and get to know him better, so as to get the best out of him and so that the team can make the most of everything he has to offer."

One person who has not joined up with the squad in Australia is Iker Casillas, who ended his 25-year association with Real by joining Porto over the weekend.

"Iker is a living legend at Real Madrid and the best goalkeeper in the club's history," added Benitez. "We all know how important he has always been.

"He has made the decision to leave and to go to another club. As coach, I have to respect that decision and wish him the very best of luck.

"I believe that he will remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and from here on I wish him success, I hope that everything goes really well for him and that he enjoys being at a great club and in a great city.

"There's not much more to say, except to express my respect and admiration for him."