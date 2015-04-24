Benitez refusing to underestimate Dnipro

Napoli coach Rafael Benitez feels UEFA Europa League semi-final opponents Dnipro have already proven their quality.

The Ukrainian outfit will be underdogs against Benitez's men, but underlined their threat in a 1-0 aggregate triumph over Club Brugge in the quarter-finals.

Benitez, who has won the competition with Valencia and Chelsea, will be expected to guide Napoli past a side with comparatively little European pedigree.

But the Spaniard said: "When you reach a European semi-final it means you are a top-level side. The victories Dnipro earned against Olympiacos, Ajax and Club Brugge – who were undefeated until yesterday [Thursday] – bear witness to that.

"Playing the first leg at home doesn't make much difference to us. We saw that in the [round of 16] tie against Dinamo Moscow."