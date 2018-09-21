Benitez tells FA to examine Zaha red card comments

Rafael Benitez says comments made by Wilfried Zaha regarding refereeing decisions should be assessed by the Football Association (FA).

Crystal Palace winger Zaha has claimed he would have to sustain a broken leg in a tackle for an opponent to be sent off.

Palace host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday and Magpies boss Benitez took exception to Zaha's suggestion he is not protected by officials.

"He's a good player no doubt about that but I think the FA has to deal with his comments," said Benitez.

"I'm sure that [referee Andre] Marriner will not have this in the back of his head.

"He has a lot of experience, even if his record is not the best in terms of red cards, but I'm confident he is a very good referee with a lot of experience and he will deal with the situation in a normal way.

"When we talk about you cannot ask for a yellow card during the game, [what about] asking for a red card before the game? It's not something we can control but maybe someone else will make a point."

Zaha shrugged off some heavy treatment by Huddersfield Town defenders last week to earn all three points for Palace with a sensational solo strike.

And Palace manager Hodgson denied reports he has been in contact with Professional Game Match Officials Limited managing director Mike Riley regarding Zaha.

"No, I haven’t spoken to Mike Riley. I think that was simply a reference to the fact that after every game clubs are asked to comment and send a report on the game," the former England boss said.

"I am pretty certain we did that, like we do every game, but there has been no specific contact with either the Premier League or Mike Riley and his people, I see no reason for that.

"We are talking about an interview that somebody gave which has sparked a lot of debate, that's fine, maybe we should have these debates from time to time.

"Football has changed enormously, and we have moved on and a lot of good things have been done. The refereeing standard today is far greater and far better in my opinion, than it was many years ago.

"As far as I am concerned, that is a situation which is in the past and I have absolutely no comments to make about referees and we have certainly, from a coaching side of things, have not made any overtures to the Premier League or to the PGMOL."